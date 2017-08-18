Harvey, les images dans la Caraïbe

12H00 / Locale. Le phénomène vient d’atteindre son maximum sur la Martinique / Guadeloupe. Il est passé plus au sud, sur St Vincent.

Vols LIAT annulés

Due to several airport closures and late opening times the following flights have been cancelled for Friday 18th August, 2017:

LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados
LI 370 from Barbados to St. Lucia LI 371from St. Lucia to St. Vincent
LI 371 from St. Vincent to Barbados
LI 771 from Barbados to St. Vincent
LI 771 from St. Vincent to Port of Spain
LI 755 from Barbados to St. Vincent
LI 756 from St. Vincent to St. Lucia

