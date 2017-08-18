Harvey, les images dans la Caraïbe

12H00 / Locale. Le phénomène vient d’atteindre son maximum sur la Martinique / Guadeloupe. Il est passé plus au sud, sur St Vincent.

08-18-2017 Sainte-Anne, Martinique – Tropical Storm Harvey's Strong Winds: https://t.co/8dtiQAak2p via @YouTube — Live Storms Media (@LiveStormsMedia) 18 août 2017

Moi qui espérais de l'orage (même si j'ai peur de ça) et un déluge…. Harvey c'est ti crème 😒 Je suis déçue là 😢 — Amande Amère (@MandAmandine) 18 août 2017

#Harvey & #Invest92L en animación del visible. El 2º "a punto de caramelo" pero con aire seco afectando a la convección… pic.twitter.com/RJzzPBe8OZ — Cazatormentas.net (@ecazatormentas) 18 août 2017

Vols LIAT annulés

Due to several airport closures and late opening times the following flights have been cancelled for Friday 18th August, 2017:

LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados

LI 370 from Barbados to St. Lucia LI 371from St. Lucia to St. Vincent

LI 371 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 771 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 771 from St. Vincent to Port of Spain

LI 755 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 756 from St. Vincent to St. Lucia

Animación de satélite de la tormenta tropical #Harvey llegando al mar Caribe pic.twitter.com/ndmJrpWWfG — Meteorología Yucatán (@ClimaYucatan) 18 août 2017