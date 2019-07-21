Théorie du con plot (vidéo)

juillet 21st, 2019

Voici ce qu’il se passe quand un adepte de la théorie que « Personne n’a jamais posé le pied sur la Lune » vient emm**erder l’ancien astronaute Buzz Aldrin… né en 1930.*

  • c’était en 2002, mais ça n’a pas pris une ride… et Aldrin a même été relaxé après que le con plot ait porté plainte.
